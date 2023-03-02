Radford vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Radford Highlanders (13-16) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16) at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Radford squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 2.
Their last time out, the Highlanders won on Saturday 66-61 against Campbell.
Radford vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Radford vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Radford 67, Presbyterian 59
Radford Schedule Analysis
- The Highlanders' best win this season came against the High Point Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings. The Highlanders took home the 65-55 win at home on February 22.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Radford is 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.
Radford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 279) on February 25
- 54-53 at home over Campbell (No. 279) on January 18
- 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 1
- 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 326) on November 27
- 69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 29
Radford Performance Insights
- The Highlanders have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 62.8 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball and are giving up 61 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.
- Radford's offense has been less effective in Big South games this season, scoring 62.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.8 PPG.
- The Highlanders are posting 67.9 points per game this year at home, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (58.1).
- When playing at home, Radford is giving up 10.3 fewer points per game (55.6) than on the road (65.9).
- The Highlanders have been putting up 61.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 62.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
