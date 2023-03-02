When the Howard Bison (18-12, 10-3 MEAC) and Norfolk State Spartans (20-9, 9-4 MEAC) match up at Burr Gymnasium on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, William Settle and Joe Bryant Jr. will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Howard

Game Day: Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Burr Gymnasium

Burr Gymnasium Location: Washington, District of Columbia

TV: ESPN

Norfolk State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Norfolk State fell to North Carolina Central on Monday, 76-75 in OT. Kris Bankston scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in one assist and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kris Bankston 29 12 1 2 3 0 George Beale 13 5 0 5 0 1 Caheim Brown 8 1 3 1 0 0

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Bankston is posting a team-high 7.2 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.2 points and 1 assists, making 69.3% of his shots from the field (fifth in the country).

The Spartans receive 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Caheim Brown.

Dana Tate is posting 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Spartans receive 5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Daryl Anderson.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)