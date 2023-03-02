Thursday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-14) taking on the Longwood Lancers (9-20) at 8:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 victory for Campbell, who are favored by our model.

The Lancers head into this contest on the heels of a 59-50 win against UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Longwood vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Longwood vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 66, Longwood 56

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers took down the No. 280-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 65-61, on February 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Longwood has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Radford (No. 286) on January 25

65-63 on the road over Radford (No. 286) on February 18

66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 294) on November 10

70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on January 21

59-50 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 339) on February 25

Longwood Performance Insights