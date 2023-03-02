Longwood vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-14) taking on the Longwood Lancers (9-20) at 8:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 victory for Campbell, who are favored by our model.
The Lancers head into this contest on the heels of a 59-50 win against UNC Asheville on Saturday.
Longwood vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Longwood vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 66, Longwood 56
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- The Lancers took down the No. 280-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 65-61, on February 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Longwood has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).
Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Radford (No. 286) on January 25
- 65-63 on the road over Radford (No. 286) on February 18
- 66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 294) on November 10
- 70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on January 21
- 59-50 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 339) on February 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers' -385 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.5 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (348th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Longwood is scoring more points (64.8 per game) than it is overall (60.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lancers are scoring 10.8 more points per game at home (66.1) than away (55.3).
- In 2022-23 Longwood is allowing 6.8 fewer points per game at home (70.3) than on the road (77.1).
- The Lancers have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 67.6 points per contest, 7.1 more than their season average of 60.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.