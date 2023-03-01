Wednesday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Virginia. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Cavaliers enter this contest after an 85-74 loss to Miami (FL) on Sunday.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 64, Wake Forest 62

Virginia Schedule Analysis

Against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Cavaliers captured their best win of the season on February 12, a 71-59 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cavaliers are 0-13 (.000%) -- the second-most defeats.

Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 83) on November 13

69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on December 29

72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on November 27

66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on January 15

89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 112) on November 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Performance Insights