Oddsmakers have assigned the Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

The Hokies take the court against the NC State Wolfpack in a home game. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Hokies NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6000)

Virginia Tech Team Stats

This year, the Hokies are 13-1 at home with a 6-3 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Virginia Tech is 46th in college basketball with 73.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 43rd with 58.0 points allowed per contest.

Virginia Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-4 | Q2 Record: 7-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

6-4 | 7-0 | 3-0 | 5-0 Virginia Tech has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Virginia Tech is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

