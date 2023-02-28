Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status - Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report February 28
The Washington Wizards (28-32) have two players on the injury report, including Kristaps Porzingis, for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Wizards' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 102-82 loss to the Bulls. Bradley Beal scored 18 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|22.8
|8.6
|2.5
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|10.4
|3.4
|5.3
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: John Collins: Questionable (Back)
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards score an average of 113.0 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 117.0 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.0 points, Washington is 14-7.
- The Wizards are posting 113.2 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (113.0).
- Washington knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.7 on average.
- The Wizards score 111.5 points per 100 possessions (17th in league), while allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).
Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-6
|233.5
