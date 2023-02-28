The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 13-5 ACC) and the Clemson Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 12 of Virginia's 26 games with a set total.

The Cavaliers are 9-15-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson (12-14-0 ATS) has covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 8.7% more often than Virginia (9-15-0) this year.

Virginia vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 68.1 143.8 60.6 128.9 128.9 Clemson 75.7 143.8 68.3 128.9 139.8

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Virginia is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of Cavaliers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Cavaliers have won seven games against the spread in conference action this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Cavaliers record just 0.2 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Tigers allow (68.3).

Virginia has a 7-4 record against the spread and a 12-0 record overall when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Virginia vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 9-15-0 12-12-0 Clemson 12-14-0 16-10-0

Virginia vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits

Virginia Clemson 13-1 Home Record 14-1 6-5 Away Record 5-5 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

