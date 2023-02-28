The Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija included, take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Avdija totaled eight points in his most recent game, which ended in a 102-82 loss versus the Bulls.

If you'd like to make predictions on Avdija's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.1 11.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.2 6.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA 23.5 17.9 20 PR 20.5 15.3 17.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Deni Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Hawks

Avdija has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Avdija's Wizards average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 117 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 45.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.5 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are 10th in the league, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 34 9 7 6 1 0 0 3/4/2022 22 9 3 3 3 1 0 11/1/2021 18 9 2 0 1 1 1 10/28/2021 22 5 5 1 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Avdija or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.