The Washington Wizards, Delon Wright included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wright, in his last time out, had 14 points in a 102-82 loss to the Bulls.

Below, we dig into Wright's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.6 7.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.2 3.8 Assists 4.5 3.5 3.4 PRA 18.5 13.3 14.3 PR 13.5 9.8 10.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Delon Wright Insights vs. the Hawks

Wright is responsible for taking 3.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 3.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Wizards rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 45.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.5 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have allowed 11.8 makes per contest, 10th in the league.

