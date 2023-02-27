Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (22-5) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (13-14) at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56, with heavily favored Norfolk State taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Spartanettes earned a 69-41 victory over South Carolina State.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, North Carolina Central 56

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.

Norfolk State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (20).

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 211) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 216) on November 22

74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 237) on February 18

65-56 at home over Hampton (No. 239) on December 1

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 249) on November 17

Norfolk State Performance Insights