Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (22-5) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (13-14) at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56, with heavily favored Norfolk State taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Spartanettes earned a 69-41 victory over South Carolina State.
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 67, North Carolina Central 56
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.
- Norfolk State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (20).
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 211) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 216) on November 22
- 74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 237) on February 18
- 65-56 at home over Hampton (No. 239) on December 1
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 249) on November 17
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game, with a +336 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) and give up 49.1 per outing (first in college basketball).
- In MEAC games, Norfolk State has averaged 4.3 fewer points (57.3) than overall (61.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Spartanettes average 69.3 points per game. On the road, they average 52.8.
- At home Norfolk State is allowing 45.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than it is away (53.8).
- While the Spartanettes are averaging 61.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 60.4 points per contest.
