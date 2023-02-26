The Washington Wizards (28-31) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Sunday, February 26 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (27-33) at United Center, which tips at 3:30 PM ET.

The Wizards dropped their most recent game 115-109 against the Knicks on Friday. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-leading 23 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Questionable Knee 22.9 3.5 5.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Goran Dragic: Questionable (Knee), Javonte Green: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-DC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 112.9 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 112.9 points, Washington is 21-12.

While the Wizards are scoring 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 117.7 a contest.

Washington knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 16th in the league averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 22nd, allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.