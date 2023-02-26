The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACCN

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers score 5.9 more points per game (69) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.1).

Virginia is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Virginia has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

The Hurricanes score 8.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Cavaliers give up (62.3).

Miami (FL) has a 14-7 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Miami (FL) is 16-3 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.

The Hurricanes shoot 41% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Cavaliers allow defensively.

The Cavaliers' 37.3 shooting percentage is seven lower than the Hurricanes have given up.

Virginia Schedule