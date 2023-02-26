Sunday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-58 victory for heavily favored Virginia Tech.

The Hokies' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 61-59 win over North Carolina.

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 58

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Hokies' best win of the season came in a 61-45 victory versus the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils on February 16.
  • The Hokies have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on December 4
  • 84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 12
  • 61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 23
  • 68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 1
  • 73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on February 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

  • The Hokies' +411 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 58.2 per contest (43rd in college basketball).
  • Virginia Tech scores fewer points in conference action (69.1 per game) than overall (73.4).
  • At home the Hokies are putting up 76.9 points per game, 9.6 more than they are averaging away (67.3).
  • At home Virginia Tech is allowing 54.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than it is away (62.9).
  • Over their past 10 games, the Hokies are posting 70.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 73.4.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.