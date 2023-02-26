Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) and the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Cavaliers' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 79-69 loss to Clemson.
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Virginia 63
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Cavaliers captured their best win of the season on February 12 by claiming a 71-59 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Cavaliers have 12 losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hurricanes are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 98th-most victories.
Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 13
- 69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on December 29
- 72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on November 27
- 66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 104) on January 15
- 89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 107) on November 30
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 69 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.
- Virginia has averaged 6.5 fewer points in ACC games (62.5) than overall (69).
- At home the Cavaliers are putting up 70.3 points per game, 3.1 more than they are averaging on the road (67.2).
- Virginia concedes 55.8 points per game at home, and 71.1 away.
- The Cavaliers are putting up 61.2 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 7.8 fewer points than their average for the season (69).
