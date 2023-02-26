Sunday's game between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) and the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Cavaliers' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 79-69 loss to Clemson.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Virginia 63

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers captured their best win of the season on February 12 by claiming a 71-59 victory over the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Cavaliers have 12 losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hurricanes are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 98th-most victories.

Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 13

69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on December 29

72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on November 27

66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 104) on January 15

89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 107) on November 30

Virginia Performance Insights