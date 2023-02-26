Bradley Beal's Washington Wizards face the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Beal totaled 16 points, eight assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 115-109 loss versus the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Beal's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.9 24.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.8 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.4 PRA 31.5 31.6 33.2 PR 25.5 26.4 27.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Bradley Beal's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 12.2% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

Beal is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.9 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.8 assists per game, the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bradley Beal vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 37 19 1 8 1 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beal or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.