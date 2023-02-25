Saturday's game features the Norfolk State Spartanettes (21-5) and the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-23) squaring off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 67-45 victory for heavily favored Norfolk State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Spartanettes' last game on Monday ended in a 47-36 victory against Coppin State.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 45

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes' best win this season came in a 48-43 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.

Norfolk State has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the third-most in the country.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 214) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 222) on November 22

74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 227) on February 18

65-56 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on December 1

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 245) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Norfolk State Performance Insights