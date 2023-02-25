Something has to give when the New York Rangers (33-16-9, on a three-game losing streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (28-26-6, losers of six in a row). The matchup on Saturday, February 25 starts at 1:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-140) Capitals (+120) 6

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been listed as an underdog 31 times this season, and won 11, or 35.5%, of those games.

Washington is 7-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 45.5% chance to win.

Washington has played 29 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 190 (11th) Goals 177 (18th) 158 (8th) Goals Allowed 175 (14th) 40 (15th) Power Play Goals 38 (17th) 35 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (3rd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Washington has gone over the total twice.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8 goals, 2.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals' 177 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 18th in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 175 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 14th.

They have a +2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

