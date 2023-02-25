How to Watch the Capitals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (33-16-9), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the Washington Capitals (28-26-6) -- who've lost six straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ABC and ESPN+ to watch the Rangers and the Capitals hit the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/27/2022
|Rangers
|Capitals
|4-0 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 175 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- With 177 goals (3.0 per game), the Capitals have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|55
|32
|22
|54
|36
|23
|42.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|59
|9
|36
|45
|43
|35
|47.8%
|Dylan Strome
|59
|12
|25
|37
|30
|35
|48.5%
|Erik Gustafsson
|59
|7
|28
|35
|42
|25
|-
|Conor Sheary
|60
|12
|18
|30
|24
|31
|51.4%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have given up 158 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 190 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 39 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|58
|18
|47
|65
|69
|24
|22.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|58
|30
|30
|60
|49
|39
|48.1%
|Adam Fox
|58
|10
|43
|53
|52
|57
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|58
|17
|26
|43
|50
|42
|56.9%
|Chris Kreider
|55
|24
|16
|40
|28
|23
|43.8%
