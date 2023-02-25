The New York Rangers (33-16-9), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the Washington Capitals (28-26-6) -- who've lost six straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ABC and ESPN+ to watch the Rangers and the Capitals hit the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/27/2022 Rangers Capitals 4-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 175 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 177 goals (3.0 per game), the Capitals have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 55 32 22 54 36 23 42.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 59 9 36 45 43 35 47.8% Dylan Strome 59 12 25 37 30 35 48.5% Erik Gustafsson 59 7 28 35 42 25 - Conor Sheary 60 12 18 30 24 31 51.4%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 158 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 190 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 39 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players