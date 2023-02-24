Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (33-27) are 2-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (28-30) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and MSG.
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and MSG
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wizards 114 - Knicks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)
- The Knicks' .533 ATS win percentage (32-27-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .483 mark (28-29-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 59.3% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as a favorite of 2 or more (47.1%).
- Washington's games have gone over the total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58), less often than New York's games have (32 out of 60).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Wizards are 14-8, a better tally than the Knicks have recorded (14-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington is scoring 113.6 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 113.3 points per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Wizards are delivering 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- With 11.4 threes per game, the Wizards are 19th in the NBA. They sport a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this year, Washington has taken 63.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.7% three-pointers (27.2% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.