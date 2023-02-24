The New York Knicks (33-27) are 2-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (28-30) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and MSG.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and MSG

NBCS-DC and MSG Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 114 - Knicks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)

The Knicks' .533 ATS win percentage (32-27-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .483 mark (28-29-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 59.3% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as a favorite of 2 or more (47.1%).

Washington's games have gone over the total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58), less often than New York's games have (32 out of 60).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Wizards are 14-8, a better tally than the Knicks have recorded (14-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington is scoring 113.6 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 113.3 points per contest (14th-ranked).

The Wizards are delivering 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 11.4 threes per game, the Wizards are 19th in the NBA. They sport a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this year, Washington has taken 63.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.7% three-pointers (27.2% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.