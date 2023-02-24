Wizards vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The New York Knicks (33-27), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (28-30). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and MSG.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Knicks matchup.
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and MSG
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wizards Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wizards (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
|Tipico
|Wizards (-2.5)
|-
|-140
|+120
Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Wizards have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (18th in the league) and giving up 113.3 (14th in the NBA).
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 112.3 per outing (ninth in league).
- Washington is 29-27-2 ATS this season.
- New York is 32-27-1 ATS this season.
Wizards and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+50000
|+18000
|+150
|Knicks
|+20000
|+5500
|-400
