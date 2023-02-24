Daniel Gafford's Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on February 16, Gafford produced six points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 114-106 win against the Timberwolves.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gafford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.4 10.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 6.9 Assists -- 0.9 1.9 PRA -- 14.6 19.1 PR 15.5 13.7 17.2



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Knicks

Gafford is responsible for taking 5.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.6 per game.

Gafford's Wizards average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.3 points per game, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 17 6 2 0 0 1 1 1/13/2023 17 6 6 0 0 1 0

