Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with North Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Hokies' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 75-62 win against NC State.
Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, Virginia Tech 66
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Hokies beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on February 16 by a score of 61-45, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Hokies have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).
- Virginia Tech has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
- The Tar Heels have tied for the 98th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on December 4
- 84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on February 12
- 68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 1
- 75-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 19
- 73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on February 6
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +409 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.2 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Virginia Tech is scoring fewer points (69.6 per game) than it is overall (73.9) in 2022-23.
- At home the Hokies are scoring 76.9 points per game, 8.9 more than they are averaging away (68.0).
- In 2022-23 Virginia Tech is allowing 9.2 fewer points per game at home (54.1) than away (63.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Hokies are posting 72.2 points per contest, 1.7 fewer points than their season average (73.9).
