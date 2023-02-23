Virginia vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-14) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (15-12) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Clemson. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Cavaliers dropped their last matchup 56-52 against Duke on Sunday.
Virginia vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Virginia vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 66, Virginia 64
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- When the Cavaliers beat the NC State Wolfpack, the No. 27 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-59 on February 12, it was their season's signature win.
- The Cavaliers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (10).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 65th-most victories.
Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 13
- 69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on December 29
- 72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 27
- 66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 101) on January 15
- 89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 102) on November 30
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers put up 69.0 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per outing (107th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Virginia has put up 62.1 points per game in ACC action, and 69.0 overall.
- The Cavaliers average 70.3 points per game at home, and 67.0 away.
- Virginia is giving up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than away (70.4).
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers are averaging 60.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 69.0.
