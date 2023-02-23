Thursday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (19-7) and the Bellarmine Knights (8-20) squaring off at Liberty Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-55 win for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lady Flames claimed a 77-60 win over Queens (NC).

Liberty vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 74, Bellarmine 55

Liberty Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 21, the Lady Flames beat the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 43) in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-78.

Liberty has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (11).

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 70) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on January 26

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 173) on January 28

72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on February 2

65-57 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on February 4

Liberty Performance Insights