Wednesday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (16-9) and the VCU Rams (7-19) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 70-60 based on our computer prediction, with Richmond coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Spiders enter this matchup after an 83-69 loss to Duquesne on Saturday.

Richmond vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Richmond vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 70, VCU 60

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders took down the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 75-73 win on December 20 -- their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 11-1 (.917%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 84) on January 29

69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 104) on November 7

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 143) on February 8

84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 161) on February 15

190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on February 12

Richmond Performance Insights