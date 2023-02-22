JMU vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (22-6) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-18) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-63 based on our computer prediction, with JMU securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 22.
The Dukes enter this contest on the heels of a 73-68 victory against Old Dominion on Saturday.
JMU vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
JMU vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 72, Appalachian State 63
JMU Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 21, the Dukes beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 84 in our computer rankings) by a score of 78-66.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mountaineers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
- JMU has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 104) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 109) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 157) on February 16
- 73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 163) on February 18
- 68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on December 31
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes' +254 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.6 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (76th in college basketball).
- JMU scores fewer points in conference action (68.1 per game) than overall (69.6).
- The Dukes are scoring more points at home (69.9 per game) than away (68.8).
- At home, JMU gives up 61.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 60.9.
- The Dukes are posting 67.2 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 2.4 fewer points than their average for the season (69.6).
