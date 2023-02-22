Wednesday's contest at EagleBank Arena has the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (18-8) taking on the George Mason Patriots (14-14) at 7:00 PM ET on February 22. Our computer prediction projects a 67-59 victory for Saint Joseph's (PA).

The Patriots came out on top in their most recent game 74-63 against Fordham on Sunday.

George Mason vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

George Mason vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 67, George Mason 59

George Mason Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 1, the Patriots took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 91 in our computer rankings) by a score of 54-41.

George Mason has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins

74-63 on the road over Fordham (No. 99) on February 19

61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 137) on January 8

67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 157) on January 16

62-58 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 28

72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 209) on December 19

George Mason Performance Insights