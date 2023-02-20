Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (20-5) and Coppin State Lady Eagles (6-18) squaring off at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has a projected final score of 65-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Norfolk State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 20.
Last time out, the Spartanettes won on Saturday 74-37 against Morgan State.
Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 65, Coppin State 50
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd in a 48-43 win on November 23. It was their best victory of the season.
- Norfolk State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (18).
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 215) on February 18
- 70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on December 21
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 22
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 246) on November 17
- 62-48 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 254) on November 21
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes have a +297 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 61.8 points per game to rank 248th in college basketball and are allowing 50.0 per contest to rank second in college basketball.
- Norfolk State's offense has been less productive in MEAC contests this year, tallying 57.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.8 PPG.
- In home games, the Spartanettes are putting up 20.0 more points per game (71.2) than they are on the road (51.2).
- Norfolk State is allowing 46.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (55.1).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Spartanettes have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 57.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 61.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
