The Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 58 the Hokies allow to opponents.

NC State has a 17-5 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

When it scores more than 58 points, NC State is 16-6.

The Hokies record 73.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wolfpack allow.

Virginia Tech has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Virginia Tech is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.

The Hokies are making 45% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.2%).

The Wolfpack shoot 43.6% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Schedule