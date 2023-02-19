The Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 58 the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • NC State has a 17-5 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 58 points, NC State is 16-6.
  • The Hokies record 73.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wolfpack allow.
  • Virginia Tech has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Hokies are making 45% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.2%).
  • The Wolfpack shoot 43.6% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/6/2023 @ NC State W 73-61 Reynolds Coliseum
2/12/2023 Florida State W 84-70 Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Duke W 61-45 Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 NC State - Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

