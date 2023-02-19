How to Watch the George Mason vs. Fordham Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fordham Rams (16-10) face the George Mason Patriots (13-14) on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET in A-10 action.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
George Mason vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison
- The Patriots average just 4.1 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (64.2).
- George Mason has a 13-8 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, George Mason is 8-2.
- The Rams score 10.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Patriots give up (62).
- Fordham has a 14-6 record when scoring more than 62 points.
- Fordham is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.1 points.
- This year the Rams are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Patriots concede.
- The Patriots shoot 36.1% from the field, 10.7% lower than the Rams concede.
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 65-51
|EagleBank Arena
|2/12/2023
|UMass
|L 78-57
|EagleBank Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 80-63
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|2/22/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|EagleBank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.