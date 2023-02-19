George Mason vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Fordham Rams (16-10) and the George Mason Patriots (13-14) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-58 and heavily favors Fordham to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on February 19.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Patriots claimed an 80-63 win against Loyola Chicago.
George Mason vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
George Mason vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 71, George Mason 58
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 1, the Patriots took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 91 in our computer rankings) by a score of 54-41.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, George Mason is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.
George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 8
- 67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 158) on January 16
- 62-58 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 28
- 72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 206) on December 19
- 71-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 216) on November 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots have been outscored by 1.9 points per game (posting 60.1 points per game, 276th in college basketball, while conceding 62 per contest, 114th in college basketball) and have a -50 scoring differential.
- In A-10 games, George Mason has averaged 1.5 fewer points (58.6) than overall (60.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Patriots are putting up 62.6 points per game, 6.8 more than they are averaging away (55.8).
- At home, George Mason concedes 57.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 61.1.
- The Patriots have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 58.2 points per contest, 1.9 fewer points their than season average of 60.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.