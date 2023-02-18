Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Pittsburgh Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC) after victories in four straight road games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-5.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Virginia Tech (-5)
|145
|-205
|+175
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Virginia Tech (-5.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has put together a 10-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Hokies games have gone over the point total 16 out of 26 times this season.
- Pittsburgh is 18-6-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Panthers' 25 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Virginia Tech is 49th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (71st).
- The Hokies' national championship odds have fallen from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the 50th-biggest change among all teams.
- Virginia Tech has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.