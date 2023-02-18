Old Dominion vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (21-6) against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-9) at Ted Constant Convocation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of JMU. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Monarchs head into this contest following a 71-65 win over Appalachian State on Thursday.
Old Dominion vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Old Dominion vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 65, Old Dominion 63
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Monarchs captured their best win of the season on November 30, when they beat the Temple Owls, who rank No. 123 in our computer rankings, 77-65.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Old Dominion is 15-2 (.882%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 163) on February 2
- 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 171) on December 11
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on January 12
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on February 9
- 63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 188) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs average 65.3 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per outing (87th in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.
- With 66.7 points per game in Sun Belt action, Old Dominion is averaging 1.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.3 PPG).
- Offensively the Lady Monarchs have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 67.4 points per game, compared to 65.0 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, Old Dominion is ceding 11.8 fewer points per game (54.0) than on the road (65.8).
- The Lady Monarchs have been racking up 66.1 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 65.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.