JMU vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Ted Constant Convocation Center has the James Madison Dukes (21-6) matching up with the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-63 win for JMU, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Dukes' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 58-54 victory over Texas State.
JMU vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia
JMU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 65, Old Dominion 63
JMU Schedule Analysis
- On December 21 versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings, the Dukes secured their signature win of the season, a 78-66 victory on the road.
- JMU has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 105) on January 21
- 65-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on February 9
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 159) on February 16
- 68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on December 31
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes put up 69.5 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 60.3 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +249 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, JMU has scored 67.7 points per game in Sun Belt action, and 69.5 overall.
- At home, the Dukes average 69.9 points per game. Away, they score 68.5.
- In 2022-23 JMU is allowing 1.3 more points per game at home (61.6) than away (60.3).
- While the Dukes are putting up 69.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 66.1 points per contest.
