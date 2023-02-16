Thursday's contest features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (18-9) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-16) facing off at Ted Constant Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lady Monarchs secured a 60-54 win over Georgia State.

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 71, Appalachian State 58

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 8, the Lady Monarchs beat the VCU Rams (No. 95 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-44.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Monarchs are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Old Dominion is 11-2 (.846%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

77-65 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 30

63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 14

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 2

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on February 9

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 12

Old Dominion Performance Insights