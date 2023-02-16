Monte Morris' Washington Wizards take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 126-101 win over the Trail Blazers (his last game) Morris put up six points, seven rebounds and four assists.

We're going to examine Morris' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.4 11.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.3 Assists 4.5 5.3 4.9 PRA -- 19.1 19.2 PR 12.5 13.8 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Monte Morris Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Monte Morris has made 4.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have the fastest tempo with 103.9 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves concede 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the league.

The Timberwolves allow 25.6 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Monte Morris vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 22 7 1 5 1 0 2

