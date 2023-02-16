Thursday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (20-6) and Texas State Bobcats (18-7) going head-to-head at Strahan Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Dukes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Dukes won their last matchup 70-57 against Arkansas State on Saturday.

JMU vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas

JMU vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 67, Texas State 63

JMU Schedule Analysis

On November 23 against the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings, the Dukes claimed their best win of the season, a 67-63 victory at home.

Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 117th-most in the country.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 31

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 92) on January 21

62-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on December 1

65-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 9

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on December 21

JMU Performance Insights