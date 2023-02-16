Delon Wright and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 14, Wright put up five points, six assists and four steals in a 126-101 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this piece we'll break down Wright's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.0 5.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.5 PRA -- 12.8 12.2 PR -- 9.1 8.7 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.6



Delon Wright Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Delon Wright has made 2.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 2.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.7 threes per game, or 2.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wright's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.5 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves give up 115.8 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 12.8 makes per game.

Delon Wright vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2022 19 5 0 3 1 1 1 12/6/2021 17 3 3 6 1 0 0

