Corey Kispert will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last time out, which was on February 14, Kispert put up five points in a 126-101 win against the Trail Blazers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Kispert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.4 8.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.0 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 13.3 11.7 PR -- 12.1 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Corey Kispert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Kispert's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.5.

Conceding 115.8 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 12.8 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 20 11 1 1 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Kispert or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.