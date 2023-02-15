How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-16, 2-13 ACC) are home in ACC action versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.0% from the field.
The Hokies rank 299th.
- The Hokies put up an average of 74.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- When Virginia Tech gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 8-1.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Virginia Tech is averaging 4.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (72.3).
- The Hokies are allowing fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than away (76.7).
- Virginia Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (32.7%).
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Virginia
|W 74-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/8/2023
|Boston College
|L 82-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 93-87
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/15/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|Miami
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
