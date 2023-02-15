The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-16, 2-13 ACC) are home in ACC action versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets have averaged.

Virginia Tech has compiled a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.0% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the rebounding team in the country, the Hokies rank 299th.

The Hokies put up an average of 74.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.

When Virginia Tech gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 8-1.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Virginia Tech is averaging 4.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (72.3).

The Hokies are allowing fewer points at home (65.1 per game) than away (76.7).

Virginia Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (32.7%).

Virginia Tech Schedule