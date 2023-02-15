How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPNU
Virginia Stats Insights
- Virginia has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.3% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 252nd.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 70 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 76.1 the Cardinals allow.
- Virginia has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Virginia is averaging 0.5 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (68.9).
- The Cavaliers allow 56.2 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
- At home, Virginia makes 6.8 triples per game, 2.0 fewer than it averages away (8.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (34.4%) than away (41.4%) too.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 74-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/7/2023
|NC State
|W 63-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/11/2023
|Duke
|W 69-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/18/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
