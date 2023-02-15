Richmond vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Richmond Spiders (15-8) and the Saint Louis Billikens (11-16) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Richmond squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Spiders enter this game after a 190-113 victory over Davidson on Sunday.
Richmond vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Richmond vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 69, Saint Louis 62
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- On November 7, the Spiders claimed their best win of the season, a 69-48 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to our computer rankings.
- The Spiders have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-73 over Ball State (No. 113) on December 20
- 190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on February 12
- 68-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on January 4
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on January 29
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 157) on February 8
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders have a +219 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball and are giving up 64.0 per contest to rank 169th in college basketball.
- Richmond's offense has been better in A-10 games this season, tallying 78.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.5 PPG.
- The Spiders put up 86.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 24.4 points per contest.
- Richmond is ceding 69.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (60.4).
- The Spiders have been putting up 78.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 73.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
