Radford vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-16) and Radford Highlanders (11-14) squaring off at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 66-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 15.
The Highlanders enter this contest after an 84-52 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Radford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
Radford vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 66, Radford 61
Radford Schedule Analysis
- The Highlanders beat the Campbell Lady Camels in a 54-53 win on January 18. It was their best victory of the season.
Radford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-39 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 28
- 71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on February 1
- 69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 29
- 67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on November 27
- 74-45 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 11
Radford Performance Insights
- The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.2 points per game (217th in college basketball) and give up 61.4 per contest (99th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Radford has averaged 62.4 points per game in Big South action, and 63.2 overall.
- At home, the Highlanders score 68.6 points per game. Away, they average 58.2.
- In 2022-23 Radford is allowing 12.5 fewer points per game at home (54.9) than away (67.4).
- The Highlanders have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 62.1 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points their than season average of 63.2.
