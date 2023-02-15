The George Mason Patriots (14-12, 6-7 A-10) will aim to end a three-game road skid when visiting the George Washington Colonials (12-13, 6-6 A-10) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

George Mason vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline George Mason Moneyline DraftKings George Washington (-1) 147.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings

George Mason vs. George Washington Betting Trends

George Mason has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Patriots have an ATS record of 4-4.

George Washington has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Colonials' 24 games have hit the over.

