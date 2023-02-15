George Mason vs. George Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The George Mason Patriots (14-12, 6-7 A-10) will aim to end a three-game road skid when visiting the George Washington Colonials (12-13, 6-6 A-10) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
George Mason vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|George Washington Moneyline
|George Mason Moneyline
|DraftKings
|George Washington (-1)
|147.5
|-120
|+100
George Mason vs. George Washington Betting Trends
- George Mason has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Patriots have an ATS record of 4-4.
- George Washington has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Colonials' 24 games have hit the over.
