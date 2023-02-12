How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles score an average of 83 points per game, 25 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.
- Florida State has a 16-1 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.
- Florida State has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 58 points.
- The 74 points per game the Hokies score are 7.5 more points than the Seminoles give up (66.5).
- Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.
- The Hokies are making 45% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (37.9%).
- The Seminoles shoot 40.9% from the field, 2% higher than the Hokies allow.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 72-60
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/2/2023
|Syracuse
|W 78-64
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/6/2023
|@ NC State
|W 73-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Duke
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
