The Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles score an average of 83 points per game, 25 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.
  • Florida State has a 16-1 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.
  • Florida State has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 58 points.
  • The 74 points per game the Hokies score are 7.5 more points than the Seminoles give up (66.5).
  • Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
  • Virginia Tech's record is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.
  • The Hokies are making 45% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (37.9%).
  • The Seminoles shoot 40.9% from the field, 2% higher than the Hokies allow.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 @ Virginia W 72-60 John Paul Jones Arena
2/2/2023 Syracuse W 78-64 Cassell Coliseum
2/6/2023 @ NC State W 73-61 Reynolds Coliseum
2/12/2023 Florida State - Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Duke - Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 NC State - Cassell Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.