The Rhode Island Rams (20-3) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak at the VCU Rams (7-16) on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

VCU vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

  • The Rhode Island Rams put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the VCU Rams allow.
  • Rhode Island has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 58.3 points.
  • Rhode Island is 19-1 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • The VCU Rams record only 1.8 more points per game (58.3) than the Rhode Island Rams give up (56.5).
  • When VCU totals more than 56.5 points, it is 4-9.
  • VCU is 7-12 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 La Salle W 53-38 Stuart C. Siegel Center
2/4/2023 @ Duquesne L 66-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
2/8/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 67-45 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
2/12/2023 Rhode Island - Stuart C. Siegel Center
2/15/2023 Dayton - Stuart C. Siegel Center
2/18/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center

