How to Watch the VCU vs. Rhode Island Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rhode Island Rams (20-3) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak at the VCU Rams (7-16) on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
VCU vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison
- The Rhode Island Rams put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the VCU Rams allow.
- Rhode Island has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 58.3 points.
- Rhode Island is 19-1 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
- The VCU Rams record only 1.8 more points per game (58.3) than the Rhode Island Rams give up (56.5).
- When VCU totals more than 56.5 points, it is 4-9.
- VCU is 7-12 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|La Salle
|W 53-38
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 66-63
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|2/8/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 67-45
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|2/12/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|2/15/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.