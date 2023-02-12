Sunday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (20-4) and the George Mason Patriots (12-13) at EagleBank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-56, with heavily favored UMass coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

Their last time out, the Patriots won on Wednesday 65-51 over Saint Bonaventure.

George Mason vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

George Mason vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 56

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots picked up their best win of the season on January 28, when they took down the Davidson Wildcats, who rank No. 136 in our computer rankings, 62-58.

George Mason has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, George Mason is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins

71-59 at home over American (No. 169) on December 3

54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 1

61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 180) on January 8

67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 207) on January 16

72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on December 19

George Mason Performance Insights