Saturday's contest features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (17-9) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-16) matching up at Ted Constant Convocation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-53 victory for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Monarchs took care of business in their most recent game 67-50 against Georgia Southern on Thursday.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 74, Georgia State 53

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

The Lady Monarchs beat the VCU Rams (No. 95-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 61-44 win on December 8 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Lady Monarchs have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Old Dominion has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (10).

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

77-65 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 30

63-56 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 14

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 2

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on February 9

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 12

Old Dominion Performance Insights