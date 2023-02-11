Longwood vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game at Willett Hall has the Longwood Lancers (6-18) squaring off against the High Point Panthers (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 win for Longwood, who are favored by our model.
Their last time out, the Lancers lost 77-64 to Presbyterian on Wednesday.
Longwood vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Longwood vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: Longwood 68, High Point 62
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- When the Lancers beat the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 155 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 66-65, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lancers are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
- Longwood has eight losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on February 4
- 70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 21
- 75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 11
- 68-60 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 25
- 80-70 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers' -395 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.6 points per game (301st in college basketball) while allowing 75.0 per contest (351st in college basketball).
- Longwood's offense has been more effective in Big South games this year, scoring 62.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.6 PPG.
- Offensively the Lancers have played better at home this year, posting 63.6 points per game, compared to 54.3 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Longwood has played better at home this year, allowing 68.9 points per game, compared to 80.2 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lancers have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 64.0 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 58.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.