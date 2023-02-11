Liberty vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (16-7) and North Alabama Lions (9-12) going head to head at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 70-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Flames claimed a 74-43 win against Central Arkansas.
Liberty vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
Liberty vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 70, North Alabama 57
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- On January 21, the Lady Flames captured their best win of the season, an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 106) on December 18
- 77-50 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 19
- 72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on February 2
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 26
- 81-66 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 8
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 67.3 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.7 per outing to rank 109th in college basketball.
- Liberty scores more in conference play (69.4 points per game) than overall (67.3).
- The Lady Flames average 71.8 points per game at home, and 62.1 on the road.
- At home, Liberty allows 57.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 61.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Flames are averaging 71.6 points per contest, 4.3 more than their season average (67.3).
